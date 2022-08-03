Return of beloved 49ers LB coach highlights training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — One assistant coach was happier than anyone else to be back on the field when the San Francisco 49ers gathered to start training camp. Linebackers coach Johnny Holland watched closely as the players went through drills and documented the day. He was pleased to be back coaching day to day after stepping away last season to undergo cancer treatment. Holland’s return to his full-time job has been one of the happier developments for the 49ers this year as he has always been one of the team’s more popular assistants.

