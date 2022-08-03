Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle NIL

Senators Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have requested feedback from the Southeastern Conference to be used to craft a bill to regulate how college athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Tuberville is a Republican and a former college football coach from the state of Alabama. Manchin is a Democrat from West Virginia who is friends with Alabama football coach Nick Saban. In a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, the senators said their staffs have already begun drafting legislation. Sankey and Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill during a lobbying trip in May.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.