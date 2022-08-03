Steelers star TJ Watt knows ‘we’ve got to win a Super Bowl’

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt says there’s still one major item on his career to-do list and that’s winning a Super Bowl. The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year says he knows his career will ultimately be judged by how many championships the Steelers win during his tenure. Watt tied an NFL record by racking up 22 1/2 sacks last season. Watt says he feels comfortable in his own skin as he enters his sixth year in the NFL. Watt says that comfort has helped him become a more vocal and visible leader on and off the field.

