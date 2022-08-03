Taylor knows his role with the Giants is to back up Jones
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor joined the New York Giants in March and knew his role right away. He is being paid $11 million over the next two years to be ready just in case starter Daniel Jones either is hurt or struggles running coach Brian Daboll’s offense. Except for three seasons in Buffalo, that’s been Taylor’s role in the NFL since joining the Baltimore Ravens out of Virginia Tech in 2011. Speaking Wednesday after practice, Taylor said his major jobs as the backup are to learn the offense and be ready to play.