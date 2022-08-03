Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:03 PM

Trey Mancini homers in first start with Astros since trade

KTVZ

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston to back a sterling performance by Jose Urquidy, and the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. Mancini, who was traded from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the offense with first baseman Yuli Gurriel struggling, grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his Astros debut Tuesday night. Things went much better in his first at-bat Wednesday, when he knocked a pitch from Rich Hill into the seats in left field for a two-run shot that made it 4-0 with no outs in the second inning. Urquidy allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content