Trey Mancini homers in first start with Astros since trade

HOUSTON (AP) — Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston to back a sterling performance by Jose Urquidy, and the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. Mancini, who was traded from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the offense with first baseman Yuli Gurriel struggling, grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his Astros debut Tuesday night. Things went much better in his first at-bat Wednesday, when he knocked a pitch from Rich Hill into the seats in left field for a two-run shot that made it 4-0 with no outs in the second inning. Urquidy allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.