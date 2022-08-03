Vikings’ Cousins using summer tennis for in-season agility
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins was looking for more variety and more fun in his offseason training a few years ago when he developed a deep appreciation for a different sport. Pickup basketball posed too strong of a sprained-ankle risk. He turned to the tennis court for inspiration and invigoration. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback soon learned that 14-time major singles title winner Pete Sampras once threw a football to warm up for matches. That further entrenched Cousins’ belief that he found the right activity. He says he believes playing tennis helps his agility on the field.