Vikings’ Cousins using summer tennis for in-season agility

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins was looking for more variety and more fun in his offseason training a few years ago when he developed a deep appreciation for a different sport. Pickup basketball posed too strong of a sprained-ankle risk. He turned to the tennis court for inspiration and invigoration. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback soon learned that 14-time major singles title winner Pete Sampras once threw a football to warm up for matches. That further entrenched Cousins’ belief that he found the right activity. He says he believes playing tennis helps his agility on the field.

