Ex-Barcelona prospect Riqui Puig makes move to LA Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has agreed to a 3 1/2-year contract with the LA Galaxy. The 22-year-old Puig is a highly touted Spanish prospect who never solidified his place at the famed Catalan club. Puig came up through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and made his first-team debut in 2018, but he has just two goals and three assists in 57 appearances for the club. Puig appeared in 18 games for Barcelona last season, and manager Xavi Hernandez left Puig home from the club’s recent U.S. tour, signaling the undersized central midfielder wasn’t in his plans for the upcoming year.

