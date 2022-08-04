Florida track coach Holloway agrees to 4-year extension

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida track and field coach Mike “Mouse” Holloway is getting a four-year extension that puts him under contract through 2032. He led the Gators to three national championships in the past season: the men’s and women’s outdoor titles and the women’s indoor title. Athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the extension on Thursday. Holloway is a 12-time national champion and 16-time Southeastern Conference champion. He also was the coach of the 2020 U.S. men’s track and field Olympic team.

