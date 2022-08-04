Ford, Keselowski, looking for success in Detroit backyard

Ford and its teams head home to Michigan International Speedway looking for improved success. The Ford organization has just four victories through the first 22 races of the season. Joey Logano has two of the wins. It’s not acceptable to Ford, which trails both Chevrolet and Toyota in the manufacturer standings. Keselowski, meanwhile, is looking for his first win in 25 starts at his home track. The Rochester Hills native is attempting to extend streaks of winning at least one race a year every season since 2011 and extend his streak of playoff appearances to nine consecutive years.

