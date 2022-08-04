Iman Shumpert arrested at Texas airport for pot possession

DALLAS (AP) — Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring six ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on July 30. The police report says Shumpert told officers the bag contained marijuana and “asked if there was any way he could make his flight” to Los Angeles. Shumpert was told no and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The police report said it was an amount more than four ounces but less than five pounds.

