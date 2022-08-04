In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn’t seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women’s British Open. The American is still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, but recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday. That put her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan. Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland. Shibuno, the 2019 champion, made birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in her 65. Scotland’s Louise Duncan and Mexico’s Gabby Lopez were tied for third, two shots back.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.