NFL hopes to reduce head injuries with helmet experiment

The mushroom-like padding players are wearing on their helmets during training camps this summer are called Guardian Caps. The NFL’s competition committee has mandated that all offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers wear them up until the second preseason game. The caps feature a 12-ounce padded shell that is affixed to the top of a player’s helmet and are designed to reduce head injuries. The NFL has said studies indicate that when one player wears the protective gear it results in at least a 10% reduction in severity of impact. According to the NFL, that number increases to at least 20% if both players involved in a collision are wearing them.

