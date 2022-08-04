Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died. Mike Hazen announced he was taking a partial leave of absence last year to help take care of his wife and family.

