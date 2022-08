WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and received a 9-year sentence from a Russian judge for drug possession and smuggling. Here are the reactions from across the basketball and political worlds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.