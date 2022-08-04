Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to 3-year deal

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Diontae Johnson’s hold-in paid off. Literally. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pro Bowl wide receiver have agreed to a three-year deal on Thursday that runs through the 2024 season. The deal will reportedly pay Johnson more than $39 million over the next three years. Johnson was entering the final season of the rookie deal he signed after being taken in the third round of the 2019 draft. The 26-year-old caught a career-best 107 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Pittsburgh.

