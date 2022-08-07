Giants’ Feliciano discusses dehydration that limited him

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dehydration is one of the biggest concerns during football camps in the summer, and the New York Giants saw its effects on new center Jon Feliciano. The 30-year-old veteran developed dehydration on the second day of practice and missed four days. The former Buffalo Bill talked about the incident Sunday for the first time. He said the dehydration set in after practice. He went into a cool tub immediately and went for an IV, but the medical personnel had trouble finding one. Cramping ensued and the pain was so intense, he did a lot of screaming.

