Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women’s title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has followed up his run to the Wimbledon final by winning the Citi Open title for the second time. Kyrgios hit 12 aces and saved the only break point he faced in the men’s final Sunday to beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3. Kyrgios also won the Washington tournament in 2019. Liudmila Samsonova hit 10 aces and won her second career WTA title by coming back to beat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the women’s final earlier Sunday. Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian currently ranked 60th after needing to sit out part of the season, including Wimbledon, because of her country’s invasion of Ukraine.

