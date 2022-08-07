Matarazzo’s Stuttgart holds Leipzig 1-1 in Bundesliga opener

BERLIN (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart team has denied Leipzig a winning start to the Bundesliga season by fighting back to draw 1-1. Naouirou Ahamada’s first goal for Stuttgart since joining from Juventus in 2020 earned the home team a point and frustrated the visitors. Leipzig made a good start with Christopher Nkunku opening the scoring in the eighth minute. But Ahamada equalized in the 31st. Promoted Schalke plays Cologne later Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.