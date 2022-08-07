Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions at Phillies bash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. Rose told a female baseball writer “it was 55 years ago, babe.” The 81-year-old Rose declined to answer any more questions in the dugout moments after a team photo in the outfield meant to celebrate Philadelphia’s 1980 World Series championship team and other former players. Rose made his first appearance on the playing field in Philadelphia since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989.

