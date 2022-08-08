Birmingham’s hosting capability shines at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The chief executive of this year’s Commonwealth Games says Birmingham has proven itself capable of hosting major sporting events like the Olympics. But Ian Reid says the city would be best-placed to co-host a global event like the Olympics as part of a multi-pronged bid with other cities in Britain. Birmingham was named host when the Commonwealth Games Foundation stripped Durban of the rights in 2017. That shortened the window Birmingham had to prepare for the multi-sports competition with its more than 5,000 para and able-bodied athletes. More than 1.5 million tickets were sold for the 12-day competition. The Commonwealth Games conclude on Monday.

