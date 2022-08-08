Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron returning for 19th season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is coming back for another season. Bergeron led the team to the 2011 NHL championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final during an 18-year career as the league’s dominant two-way forward. The 36-year-old center had played without a future contract for the first time in his career and took more than two months to decide if he would return. The five-time Selke Trophy winner signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday. The Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes in May and introduced new coach Jim Montgomery in July.

