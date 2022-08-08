Coyotes sign Lawson Crouse to 5-year deal before arbitration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. Terms of the deal were not released. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward signed hours before a scheduled arbitration hearing. Crouse had career highs of 20 goals and 14 assists last season, his sixth with the Coyotes. The 24-year-old from Mt. Brydges, Ontario, led Arizona with 181 hits last season and has developed into a respected team leader since being traded from Florida in 2017.

