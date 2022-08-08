Dodgers, Mets make post-deadline statements

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets mostly ceded the spotlight at the trade deadline. Then they played like they didn’t need much help. The Dodgers swept a three-game series against San Diego to take a 15 1/2-game lead in the NL West, and the Mets took four of five from Atlanta to move 6 1/2 up on the Braves in the NL East. That was after the Padres made serious waves at the deadline by acquiring Juan Soto, and the Braves added Jake Odorizzi and Raisel Iglesias.

