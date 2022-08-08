Falcons G Mayfield returns to practice after injuring back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons left guard Jaylen Mayfield has returned to practice after missing time with a lower back injury. It’s not known if Mayfield will be able to play Friday night in the first preseason game at Detroit. Mayfield started all but one game a year ago. He had missed the two previous practices before turning Monday. Mayfield was a third-round draft pick in 2021 after playing tackle in college. He moved to guard with the Falcons but struggled as a rookie. Mayfield has been working with the second team behind newcomer Elijah Wilkinson in training camp.

