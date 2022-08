BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch. Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway. That could end up meaning a driver with a win this season could be knocked out of the playoffs. Three races remain in the regular season ahead of the 16-car postseason. Fifteen different drivers have won races this year.

