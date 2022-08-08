Jayhawks’ Lance Leipold settled in, optimistic about Year 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lance Leipold took over the football program at Kansas after a winless season and a somewhat scandalous departure of his predecessor, Les Miles. And while the long-time small-school coach won just twice in Year 1, he is full of optimism heading into fall camp this season. One of Leipold’s wins came in overtime at Texas, and that momentum carried into his first full recruiting cycle and a productive spring program. The program is more stable than it has been in years, and Leipold hopes that translates into more success on the field this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.