Jets’ Becton having MRI on right knee after leaving practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton injured his surgically repaired right knee early in practice and the team was awaiting MRI results. Becton was run-blocking at right tackle on the second play of team drills when he went down on the grass and immediately grabbed at his knee. The 2020 first-round draft pick was down for a few moments before trying to get up and needed assistance from trainers to walk off the field. He took off his pads and eventually walked very gingerly on his own to the locker room with a noticeable limp. Coach Robert Saleh said preliminary tests indicated Becton’s knee was stable.

