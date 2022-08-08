Rangers expect to win in ’23, also expected to be better now

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fully expect to win in 2023. That has long been part of their plan. But they also expected to be better this season, when they are instead a season-worst 12 games under .500 at 48-60. They haven’t even had a winning record at any point in 2022. And that is since a record spending spree last offseason when a half-billion dollars was committed in free agency to middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Texas will try over the next two months to build some momentum going into 2023, while also evaluating some of its younger players.

