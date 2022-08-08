Saints QB Winston leaves practice with foot ‘tweak’

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints projected starting quarterback Jameis Winston has a foot injury that coach Dennis Allen is describing as a “tweak.” Allen says Winston was rolling out during a passing drill on Monday when he began to feel pain in his foot. Winston did not receive any treatment on the field and remained at practice a period before walking on his own to the trainers room to have his foot evaluated. Winston is New Orleans’ projected starter despite tearing ligaments in his left knee in a game against Tampa Bay last Oct. 31. Winston signed a two-year extension worth up to $28 million in March. He has participated regularly in full-team drills since the start of camp on July 27.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.