Suarez strikes out 8, outduels Irvin as Angels edge A’s 1-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez struck out eight over seven superb innings to outpitch fellow lefty Cole Irvin, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the Oakland Athletics 1-0. Luis Rengifo homered in the first inning and it held up to provide Suarez with the only run he needed. Suarez gave up two hits while earning his second straight win against the A’s. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings.

