Naming rights deal takes Paul Brown name off Cincy stadium

CINCINNATI (AP) — The home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer carry the name of team founder and NFL pioneer Paul Brown. It will now be known as Paycor Stadium. Paycor is a Cincinnati-based maker of human resources software. The company has bought the naming rights to the stadium in a deal announced Tuesday. The development wasn’t a surprise. Team owner Mike Brown — the 86-year-old son of Paul Brown — told reporters last month that selling the naming rights was necessary for the Bengals to be able to compete as a small-market team.

