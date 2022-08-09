PGA Tour postseason begins in Memphis in chase for FedEx Cup

By The Associated Press

PGA TOUR

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Memphis, Tennessee.

Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 70.

Prize money: $15 million. Winner’s share: $2.7 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Tony Finau.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Joohyung Kim won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This is the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason. Points are four times the value (2,000 points to the winner), and the top 70 advance to the BMW Championship next week. … Scottie Scheffler goes into the FedEx Cup playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He has led the FedEx Cup the last five months of the season. … FedEx St. Jude began as a regular PGA Tour event, then was given World Golf Championships status and now takes over as a playoff event when Northern Trust chose not to renew its title sponsorship. … Tony Finau won last year at Liberty National in New Jersey. He has won his last two starts going into the postseason. … Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar are the only players to make it to the postseason every year since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. … Nine players who signed with LIV Golf finished in the top 125. They did not count against the 125 who qualified. … Rickie Fowler earned the last spot in the field. … Daniel Berger and Lanto Griffin (injuries) and Tommy Fleetwood (personal) are not playing.

Next week: BMW Championship.

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA WORLD INVITATIONAL

Site: Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Courses: Galgorm Castle GC (Yardage: 6,621, Par: 73) and Massereene GC (Yardage: 6,507, Par: 72).

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Pajaree Anannarukarn.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Last week: Ashleigh Buhai won the AIG Women’s British Open.

Notes: The LPGA wraps up a month in Europe with a tournament that is tri-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and the European tour. The men and women play from different tees and compete separately, with the prize fund the same for both. … None of the five major champions for the year is in the field of 132 players. … Thirteen players have won the last 14 majors on the LPGA Tour, with Minjee Lee the only player to win more than one. The last time women’s golf had multiple major champions in one year was in 2019 with Jin Young Ko. … Lucy Li, who already has won twice on the Epson Tour, received a sponsor’s exemption to play. … Leona McGuire of Ireland is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 17 in the women’s world ranking. … Ko, the No. 1 player in the women’s world ranking, finished in the top 10 at only two of the five majors this year. … Players from six countries occupy the top six spots in the world ranking.

Next tournament: CP Women’s Canadian Open on Aug. 25-28.

EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA WORLD INVITATIONAL

Site: Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Courses: Galgorm Castle GC (Yardage: 7,151. Par: 70) and Massereene GC (Yardage: 6,817. Par: 70).

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Daniel Gavins.

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Callum Shinkwin won the Cazoo Open.

Notes: The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. The men and women play from different tees and compete separately, with the prize fund the same for both. … This is the second mixed event on the European tour in the last two months. The other was the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden in which men and women competed against each other from separate tees. That was won by Linn Grant. … Richard Bland at No. 77 is the only player from the top 100 in the world ranking in the field. Bland has been playing LIV Golf events since the start in June. In four months he has fallen from among the top 50 in the world ranking. … The tournament was part of the Challenge Tour schedule in 2020 when Europe was coping with COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. … The European tour is not scheduled to be held anywhere but Europe until November.

Next week: D+D Real Czech Masters.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Washington.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rod Pampling.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Notes: Steven Alker and Jerry Kelly are the only three-time winners this year on the PGA Tour Champions. … Alker still leads the Charles Schwab Cup points list. He is nearly $550,000 ahead of Kelly, and it would take two more wins for Kelly to replace him. … Kelly has had multiple wins in four seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. … Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open, was runner-up in the Senior British Open and finished one stroke out of a playoff last week in Canada. The Irishman is No. 3 on the money list, with nearly $1.7 million in just nine starts. … John Huston won in his third start on the PGA Tour Champions in 2011. He has gone 141 starts over 11 years without a win. Huston lost in a playoff to Kelly last week in the Shaw Charity Classic. … Dean Wilson, the Hawaii native with one PGA Tour title, played his first PGA Tour Champions event last week since 2020. He tied for third. … Fred Couples is in the field. He grew up on public courses in the Seattle area.

Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

KORN FERRY TOUR

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,721. Par: 71.

Prize money: $835,000. Winner’s share: $153,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: David Skinns.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Andrew Kozan won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Albertsons Boise Open.

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Chambers Bay GC, University Place, Washington. Defending champion: Television: Wednesday, 6-9 (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Four Winds Invitational, South Bend CC, South Bend, Indiana. Previous winner: Lilia Vu. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Asian Tour: International Series-Singapore, Tanah Merah CC (Tampines), Singapore. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Frederikshavn Challenge, Frederikshavn GC, Frederikshavn, Denmark. Previous winner: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Bain’s Whisky Ubunye Championship, Blue Valley Golf Estate, Pretoria, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament, Karuizawa 72 Golf (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Sakkura Koiwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Dayou Winia Ladies Open, Dayou Montvert CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: So Mi Lee. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

