Alcantara dominant, shuts down Padres in Marlins’ 3-0 win

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0. Although the Padres made Alcantara throw 76 pitches through the first four, the All-Star right-hander notched his 17th outing of at last seven innings. Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches. Miguel Rojas and Jacob Stallings had three hits apiece and rookie JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid. The Marlins surpassed the 1979 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest stretch of games in the division era with three runs or fewer at 16.

