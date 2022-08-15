AP source: Grizzlies in line for 1st game on Christmas

The Memphis Grizzlies are in line to be part of the NBA’s Christmas showcase for the first time. The Grizzlies will face reigning champion Golden State on Dec. 25 in San Francisco. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the league’s scheduling plans who person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league isn’t planning to release the season schedule until later this week. The Grizzlies were one of two current NBA franchises yet to have a game on Dec. 25. The Charlotte Hornets are now the only club still waiting for its first Christmas schedule invite.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.