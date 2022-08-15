Australia’s Liz Cambage leaves WNBA ‘for the time being’
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Liz Cambage announced on social media she is stepping away from the WNBA “for the time being.” It’s the first time the Australian has addressed her contract divorce from the Los Angeles Sparks last month. The Sparks were in the hunt for a playoff spot when Cambage left the team on July 26. The team lost eight of their final nine games and finished out of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Cambage also withdrew from the Australian national team last summer.