Bengals’ Burrow is practicing, should be ready for opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is fully participating in training camp three weeks after having an appendectomy. He had surgery on July 26. Burrow has an eye on getting ready for the regular-season opener next month. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw crisp passes in seven-on-seven drills. Coach Zac Taylor says he’s satisfied with the practice schedule moving forward with his franchise quarterback, who hasn’t talked to reporters since his surgery.

