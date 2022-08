Browns star CB Ward returns from foot injury, practicing

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns’ secondary got back a primary piece. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from physically unable to perform list and will practice for the first time since Cleveland’s training camp opened after being sidelined with a sprained left foot. Ward was hurt during Cleveland’s final practice of minicamp in June and has been restricted to working on the side with trainers in camp. The 25-year-old Ward signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension in April, a deal that at the time made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

