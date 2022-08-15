Canada tops Finland 6-3, heads to quarters at world junior
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Team captain Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists, leading Canada to a 6-3 win over Finland in Group A play in the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerester and William Dufour also scored for Canada (4-0-0), which finished atop Group A. Olen Zellweger had three assists. Joakim Kemell finished with a goal and an assist and Samuel Helenius and Roby Jarventie also scored for Finland (3-1-0).