Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves’ blowout win over Mets
By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 for their seventh straight win. The victory moved the second-place Braves 4 1/2 games back of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20. Carrasco winced on his last pitch of the second inning and was pulled with left side tightness.