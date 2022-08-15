Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed backup cornerback Trill Williams on season-ending injured reserve. Williams tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.