FIFA bans 2 players for doping in World Cup qualifying

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA has handed out four-year doping bans to two players who tested positive for banned substances during qualifying for this year’s World Cup. FIFA says El Salvador forward Erick Alejandro Rivera tested positive for the steroid clostebol after a 3-0 loss to Canada on Sept. 8 and Sabri Ali Mohamed of Djibouti tested positive for testosterone following a 4-0 loss to Algeria on Nov. 12. Both players had been provisionally suspended. FIFA says Rivera has been banned from all matches until Oct. 5, 2025. Mohamed is suspended until Jan. 11, 2026.

