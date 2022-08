ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has suspended India’s national soccer federation because of “undue influence from third parties.” The sport’s governing body says the suspension of the All India Football Federation threatens the country’s hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30. FIFA says the suspension is effective immediately and that the transgression “constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.