Longoria, Cobb power San Francisco to 6-1 over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season. San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Cobb (4-6) struck out five in six innings and allowed five hits, including Christian Walker’s sixth-inning homer, his 28th of the season. Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (6-12), the Giants’ 2014 World Series hero, allowed all six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.