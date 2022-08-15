Mountcastle HRs, surging Orioles beat struggling Jays 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run in his return to the lineup, Ryan McKenna had his first three-hit game and an RBI, and the surging Baltimore Orioles improved to 9-4 in August by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3. Five of Mountcastle’s 16 home runs this season have come against the Blue Jays. He has 12 home runs and 25 RBI against Toronto since the start of 2021. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 24th home run as the struggling Blue Jays lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

