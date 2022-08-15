Napoli newcomer Kvaratskhelia stars in 5-2 win at Verona
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — New signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could help Napoli forget about all the players that left in the offseason. Kvaratskhelia provided a goal and an assist to help Napoli win 5-2 at Hellas Verona in its opening match of the new Serie A season. The 21-year-old was signed from Georgian club Dinamo Batumi last month. Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zieliński, Stanislav Lobotka and substitute Matteo Politano scored Napoli’s other goals. That means all the likely title contenders have won their opening matches. Juventus is playing Sassuolo later.