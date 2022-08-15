Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies

The old-school Princeton basketball coach Pete Carril has died. He was 92. A statement from the family says he died Monday, but didn’t give a cause of death. Carril was a cigar-smoking Hall of Fame coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. His teams gave big-time opponents fits with constant motion, quick passing and backdoor cuts. He coached Princeton for 29 years and won more than 500 games. In 1989, his Tigers nearly knocked off a No. 1 Georgetown team. He later worked as an assistant with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

