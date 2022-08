PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens has been the talk of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, as he has turned heads with his big-play ability through three weeks of workouts at St. Vincent College. The promising rookie receiver was just as impressive in his professional debut, helping the offense to three first-half scoring drives during Pittsburgh’s preseason-opening win against Seattle on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.