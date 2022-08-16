Afghan Olympians resettle in Australia to start afresh

SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic sprinter Kimia Yousofi has arrived in Australia to start afresh just over a year after carrying the Afghan flag into the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games and then having to watch from afar as the Taliban regained control of her country. The Australian Olympic Committee says Yousofi and Asian Games taekwondo medalist Ahmad Abasy are among the members of five Afghan families with ties to the Olympic movement who have recently arrived in Australia. Yousofi says “It’s been a journey for me but I am very happy to be here. I am starting a new life here.” She’s aiming to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris either for Afghanistan or for the IOC’s Refugee Team.

