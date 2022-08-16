BMW Championship last qualifying week for the Presidents Cup

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Getting to the Tour Championship isn’t all that’s at stake in the second FedEx Cup playoff event. The BMW Championship also is the final event to earn one of six spots on the U.S. team and eight spots on the International team for the Presidents Cup next month. Adam Scott had a big week to start the postseason and moved to No. 7. That will free up International captain Trevor Immelman to use a pick on someone else. Sepp Straka is an affiliate member of the European tour. He was born and raised in Austria until he was 14.

