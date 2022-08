CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls say rookie Justin Lewis will need surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and is out indefinitely. The team said Tuesday that Lewis was injured last weekend and will have surgery in the coming weeks. The 6-foot-8 forward went undrafted after averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Marquette. He signed with the Bulls in July.

